The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says a committee has been set up to monitor the successful nurturing and growth of the over five million trees planted on Friday, June 11, 2021, as part of the Green Ghana Project.

The Committee is chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey.

Under the auspices of the Forestry Commission and the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, the government of Ghana commenced the nationwide tree planting exercise to restore Ghana’s greenery and preserve the environment

The program after its launch on Friday, June 11, 2021, saw many influential Ghanaians and members of the public plant trees in their homes, schools, and other designated areas in support of the initiative.

Mr. Jinapor in a Citi News interview after the exercise said the Committee will ensure that the trees are nurtured and given the needed attention to grow.

He added that the committee will give quarterly reports on the project and anniversary reports on June 11, 2022.

“A monitoring team has been constituted and chaired by the dependable CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey which will present a quarterly reports on how the trees are growing, and on the 1st anniversary of the 2021 Green Ghana Day that is June 11, 2022, a comprehensive report on how well we have done on the five million trees will be submitted” he noted.

