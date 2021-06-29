Betway, a leading online sports betting company has organized a training workshop for volleyball and table tennis teams in the Eastern Region.

The training seminar which falls under the Betway Up program was aimed at uplifting community sports teams in the Eastern Region.

The training session which was held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region was attended by female and male volleyball community teams as well as table tennis teams in the Eastern Region.

The community teams were sensitized in the areas of sports science, coaching, and fitness.

To further support the participating teams, Betway made a donation of volleyball and table tennis equipment to all the participating teams to aid preparations for their various leagues and competitions.

The event also saw a practical session at the Koforidua Technical University volleyball court, which offered the participants the opportunity to demonstrate their volleyball prowess under the supervision of former national volleyball team captain, Mr Eric Antwi Ofori.

Dr. Aniemena-George Chidi, a Sport and Exercise Physician-Scientist and Team Doctor for Obuasi Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, engaged the players on sports science centred on the need to engage in sports and healthy activities.

He advised that to be able to stay fit and be at the peak of their performances at all times, athletes must be cautious of the food they eat given that some foods take a longer time to digest which could affect their performance on the field.

“One of the nutritious but cheapest foods we have in this country is coconut water and I will recommend to all teams to prioritise it because it is rich and good for the wellbeing of their players”, he said.

Dr. Chidi entreated them to exercise control, apply concentration, and always remain confident and committed to the sports.

For his part, Mr. Eric Antwi Ofori, urged the athletes to exercise humility wherever they find themselves and also to be focused on their goal, adding that was the only way to success.

The Eastern Regional Sports Development Officer, Mrs. Gifty Fosu Fianu commended Betway for extending its initiatives beyond football to support lesser-known sports in the region.