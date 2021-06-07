The La Magistrate Court has convicted four (4) landlords for failing to construct household toilets.

The four, namely Mary Tagoe, Doris Lamptey, Asowah and Borteley were convicted on their plea by the court presided over by Her ladyship, Mrs. Juliet Osei Doudu on Friday, June 4, 2021, after they were summoned by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for failing to construct household toilet facilities.

Out of the four, Doris Lamptey and Asowa were fined GH¢600, while Mary Tagoe and Borteley were fined GH¢480 and GH¢600 respectively.

The Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, who disclosed this said the court also fined two persons namely Ishmael and Laryea an amount of GH¢480 each for rearing animals at an unapproved location and causing a nuisance.

He added that the court also convicted another person whose name he gave as Charlotte to a fine of GH¢240 for accumulating waste at her premises and not keeping her bathhouse tidy.

Mr. Ankrah disclosed that in all, 16 persons were summoned to court, but 7 appeared, adding that a bench warrant had been issued for the arrest of the remaining 8 who refused to appear before the court.

He pointed out that the AMA had intensified enforcement of its sanitation bye-laws to improve sanitation in the city adding that under the AMA Sanitation Bye-laws 2017, landlords are mandated to provide a sanitary place of convenience for the household, but most have refused to comply hence the prosecutions.

He urged all residents to play an active role in ensuring a clean Accra where all could live in and love it.

“The Assembly has intensified enforcement of its bye-laws and offenders are being dragged to court for prosecution… We have a responsibility to play as citizens to keep the city clean. Let’s play our part to complement efforts by city authorities and avoid the embarrassment associated with these prosecutions,” he said.