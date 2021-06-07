A former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of the spiritual leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, describing him as a devout man of God.

In a message of condolence to TB Joshua’s family and the SCOAN congregation, the former President noted that the late televangelist who died at the age of 57 served God and humanity with relentless passion.

Dr. Jonathan also prayed to God to grant millions of TB Joshua’s followers across the world the strength to cope with his exit.

“I am saddened to hear about the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua known as TB Joshua, the Spiritual Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), at a young age of 57. TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion. He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.”

“As a Christian leader, TB Joshua and his Ministry exemplified Christ in faith, love, and charity; positively impacting the lives of many Nigerians, Africans, and millions of people across the world. I condole with his family, his church, and millions of his followers across the world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope with this loss.”

Goodluck and Jonathan’s relationship

In 2015, Prophet T.B. Joshua said he had told President Goodluck Jonathan weeks before the 28 March presidential election that his regime had come to an end. He claimed he called Jonathan by phone and the President promptly sent a close aide to meet with him.

Joshua praised Jonathan’s tenure in office, saying that he had served his nation well despite the immense security challenges.

“I really want to salute President Jonathan. The President has served; he has done his best. It was just the season of crisis – and unfortunately, he found himself at the lead in the season of crisis.”

Joshua described Jonathan as a man who ‘has a heart for God’ and revealed that he spoke with the Nigerian president shortly before his historic concession call to General Buhari. Joshua described Jonathan’s exit as ‘wonderful’, adding that it has cemented his legacy as a democratic champion.

TB Joshua’s Ministry and controversies

TB Joshua’s Ministry is globally recognized through his television platform, Emmanuel TV, run by the church as one of Nigeria’s biggest Christian broadcast stations available worldwide on digital and terrestrial switches.

In 2014, his church was at the centre of a multi-national investigation after a section of his church headquarters in Lagos collapsed, leaving dozens killed and many more injured.

Mr. Joshua denied allegations of negligence and a trial over the incident was still underway prior to his demise.

Prior to that incident in Nigeria, one of his churches in Ghana’s capital, Accra, collapsed n 2013, leaving four people dead.

He sharply divided opinions in his country and across the globe as some questioned the genuineness of his prophetic Ministry whereas others praised and revered him.

For decades, he continued to minister healing and deliverance in his church, attracting many people from different parts of the world including presidents and celebrities.

Ghana’s former President, the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills and former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, have all made appearances at the SCOAN and shared different testimonies.

Although the cause of death has not been officially stated, there are reports that he suffered a stroke two months ago, and was sent to Turkey to undergo treatment.