The government has introduced an annual mandatory refresher training in driving and road safety for commercial drivers.

Commercial drivers will go through this ahead of the renewal of their licences.

It will be spearheaded by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

Regulations 33 and 125 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) enjoins commercial vehicle drivers to attend a mandatory refresher course in driving and road safety prior to renewing their driving licences.

The government will also implement the installation of speed limiters and tachographs on commercial vehicles with a gross weight of 3.5 metric tons and above as prescribed in Regulation 135 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2180.

Further to that, it will intensify the enforcement of regulations on travel speeds, wearing of seatbelts and crash helmets, Pedestrian Jay-walking among others.

These policy directives and measures which will soon be implemented by the government were announced by the Minister for Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, at the launch of Ehyen Transport Service, a new ride-hailing platform held at the University of Professional Studies on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He told journalists moments after the event that the policy directives and measures were triggered by the rising traffic fatalities and injuries in the country.

He says they “are meant to reverse the rising trend of road traffic fatalities”, urging road users to change their conduct on the road.

“It is common knowledge that acts of indiscipline and the reckless attitude of some road users are contributory factors to traffic fatalities and injuries on our roads. We cannot achieve much if we do not change our behaviours on the road”, he noted.

“We all, as road users, especially drivers and pedestrians, must exhibit discipline and responsibility whilst driving, walking, or crossing the road. Let us work together to complement the government’s efforts at ensuring safety on our roads”.

Commenting on the Ehyen initiative, he lauded the brains behind the technological drive, and assured them of the government’s assistance to sustain their operations “so that the benefits are not eroded”.

Ehyen is a wholly Ghanaian initiative that offers opportunities for both drivers and users in the form of increased choices and lower costs of transport. It comes with a lot of bonuses, commissions, and benefits for its customers and drivers.

It has insurance cover for the drivers on the Ehyen platform, while drivers on the platform only pay 10 percent as commission, by far the lowest in the market.

Ehyen also offers rental services which include luxurious vehicles, trucks, and buses.

A total of 200 vehicles have been made available to drivers, with the initiators of the technological drive saying it would be scaled up to 500 by the end of the year. The initiative offers employment for over 500 Ghanaians.

“This is a comforting service which I urge all and sundry to patronize to ensure it is successful. I believe we can, together, develop and grow our own technological solutions as we are witnessing today. Let’s work to make Ehyen, Ghana’s number one ride-hailing transport service”, he said.

The Transport Minister personally promised to add five vehicles to their fleet.

The Managing Director of Ehyen Transport Service, Clenard Bawa Adayina, addressing the gathering, said their entry into the Ghanaian market is not just to add up to the numbers in the transport sector but to make a vast difference with their services.

“Ehyen has done a lot of research and has delved into the problems that are associated with ride-hailing services, and we have worked with knowledgeable experts to make sure the security, comfort, and safety of drivers and customers are assured”, he noted.