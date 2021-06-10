Our great political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is 29 years today, June 10, 2021. Be proud of the NDC because “development is our goal.”

NDC built unprecedented Regional and District hospitals & CHPS facilities that have provided and still provide quality healthcare to Ghanaians over the years.

In recent years, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the Ridge Hospital project, the Bank of Ghana hospital, the Maritime hospital have been added and have saved many Ghanaians from death particularly during this COVID-19 period.

In addition, NDC established Universities, built schools including Community Day Senior High Schools, primary schools and early childhood development centres to provide access and improve education for pupils and students.

Furthermore, in the power sector, NDC established the Aboadze Thermal Power Plant, initiated the West Africa Gas Pipeline Project (WAGPP), established the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant which brought about over 800 mega Watts of thermal power (the fastest in the history of Ghana) to solve dumsor in 2016 and has an unmatched record in rural electrification in Ghana.

Comrades and fellow Ghanaians, there is more that should make you proud of the NDC because we are unique and positively distinguished from the NPP (our ‘noisy neighbours’): massive telecommunications, roads and transport infrastructure such as the National Data Centre, the Accra Digital Centre, the over 800 kilometres Eastern Corridor Fibre Optic project from Ho through six regions to Bawku with a link from Yendi to Tamale, interchanges, port expansion among others.

Looking into the future with hope, I believe there is more that must be offered to restore confidence in governance and in Ghana’s democracy.

There is more we can do to encourage free speech, protect journalists, promote freedom of assembly and to demonstrate, fight corruption and ensure law and order becomes the tool for Ghana’s accelerated socio-economic development.

Fellow Akatamansonians, let’s stay together and work very hard for victory 2024 to rescue Ghana, our motherland.

Happy 29th Anniversary.