The National Labour Commission (NLC), has instructed the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG), to suspend its intended strike and appear before it on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

TUTAG has declared an indefinite strike effective Monday, June 14, 2021.

This was announced by the group in a statement issued after they addressed the media on their conditions of service that has expired since 2006.

According to TUTAG, the government has failed to address the concerns of its members after several engagements.

TUTAG members have been directed not to engage in both full-time and part-time teaching, invigilating, marking examination scripts and submission of results, and attending meetings of technical universities from Monday.

But the NLC in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, said TUTAG has not exhausted due process. It, therefore, asked the union to abort its intention.

“The National Labour Commission in the exercise of its powers under Section 139 (4) of Act 651 wishes to draw the attention of the Leadership of TUTAG to Sections 159 and 16 of Act 651 which provides grounds and the process for the declaration of a strike and hereby advises TUTAG to refrain from any/or all intended industrial action.”

“We are by this letter inviting all the parties to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 3:00 pm for a hearing of the issues in dispute.”

The issues raised by the group

1. The Conditions of Service for TUTAG members expired in 2006. We have since been engaging government to get us a new Conditions of Service to no avail.

2. Though the government has agreed in writing that we are to enjoy the same conditions of service comparable to the traditional universities, that is yet to be implemented.

3. TUTAG members are currently made to use a Scheme of Service that is harsh, compared to those existing in analogous institutions, thus slowing down the academic progression of TUTAG members.

4. The 2018/2019 Research arrears due TUTAG members have since not been paid to deserving members despite numerous reminders to the government.

5. Tier-Two pension payment for TUTAG members going on retirement has since not commenced, despite repeated promises by the government.

6. Technical Universities face numerous frustrations in getting accreditation for their academic programmes; thus hindering the academic growth of technical universities.

Striking Universities’ Senior Staff to resume work on June 14

Ghana’s labour front, particularly in the education and health sectors, has been hit by industrial actions in recent times.

The National Executive Committee of the striking Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, for instance, has resolved to resume work on Monday, June 14, after nearly two weeks of being on strike.

The association declared an indefinite strike on May 18, 2021, over the failure of the government to pay their members Tier 2 pension contributions.

Members of the association are also asking for the award of market premium and non-basic allowance, as well as the finalization of negotiations of their conditions of service.

This compelled the National Labour Commission and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to meet with them on Wednesday, June 9, to resolve their grievances.