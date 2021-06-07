The 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will be held on 25th and 26th June 2021, the organisers have announced.

Each day will project the glitz and glam of the red-carpet reception, awards ceremony for deserving artists, and eclectic live performances from the best acts Ghana has to offer.

Prior to this, there shall be other activities like the ‘VGMA in Schools’ project. This platform has been created to bridge the gap between the music industry and academia. It will work with schools, offering students interested in a career in music, an opportunity to dialogue with professionals.

The aim is to help students in music to start right, point out the role of education in a music career, and expose students to the basics of showbusiness.

There shall also be the VGMA Xperience Concert, a live-performed music show of artists selected from a cross-section of VGMA nominees. The invitation-only event is slated for Saturday 12th June, will be aired at 9 pm on TV3, and streamed on VGMA pages on Facebook & YouTube.

On the 21st of June, Ghana will for the first time join over 130 countries and 1000+ cities to celebrate what the French call Fete de la Musique, a.k.a. World Music Day. The VGMA Music Summit will be marked with national dialogue, a master class, and the honoring of unsung heroes of the music ecosystem.