The Literacy Challenge team comprising staff of Citi FM on Monday, July 19, 2021, ended its tour of Junior High Schools in Accra ahead of the deadline for the submission of entries.

The tour, aimed at introducing Junior High School students to the topic for this year’s contest as well as encouraging them to participate, ended at the Rect Academy in Kwashie-Bu, Accra.

Students of the school told the Citi FM team they have already submitted their essays.

They are confident of winning the bragging right as this year’s Literacy Champions.

Tracey Opare, a final-year JHS student of the school, said, “I have started writing, and I believe my points are intriguing enough to get me to the next stage. I look forward to making it through the second stage and ultimately winning the competition.”

“It will be very exciting to win the competition and that is what I aim for,” Seth Kobby Adjei shared.

The Literacy challenge team toured 34 schools this year.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the submission of entries is Friday, July 23,2021.

About The Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students in Ghana, and it is an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM.

The contest is run on three (3) levels.

The first level has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana to make it to the next round, shall take part in a general knowledge aptitude test. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The 2021 Literacy Challenge is sponsored by SIC Insurance and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners.

It is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.