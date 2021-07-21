President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare (Ph.D.), to serve as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) effective August 1, 2021.

An official statement from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication, said James Oppong-Boanuh, the current IGP, is to proceed on terminal leave from August 1, 2021.

“Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D. to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 7th October 2021,” the statement said.

COP Dampare met with the President in his capacity as the current senior-most Commissioner of Police fit for the role ahead of the exit of the current IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh.

The 51-year-old will be the youngest IGP in the 4th Republic if confirmed as the substantive IGP.

Although the outgoing IGP had reached retirement age, he was given a two-year contract to serve in that capacity.

In recent times, the outgoing IGP’s handling and commentary on some security situations in the country have angered many Ghanaians.

George Akuffo Dampare, who has served in various capacities within the Ghana Police Service, is known and praised for his professionalism, decency, and integrity within and outside the service.

More About Dampare

Fifty-One (51) year old COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a staunch Christian, joined the Ghana Police Service 30 years ago in 1990, and became a constable in 1991, with insignificant educational background.

Surprisingly, he rose quickly in the ranks after completing various courses to become an ACCA chartered account.

He later completed IPS, now the University of Professional Studies, UPSA, and went on to obtain a Ph.D. in Finance in the revered King’s College in the UK.

He has served in many capacities in the service having previously occupied the positions of Director General, Finance and Administration, Director in charge of the National Patrols Unit, Director General ICT, Director General Operations, Director-General research and Planning, commandant of Police Command and Staff College, Accra Regional Police Commander, Director General welfare of the Ghana Police Service, and currently the Director-General in charge of Administration.

He is the youngest Commissioner of Police in the 4th republic, having attained that high rank at age 44.

He is married with six children.

GJA confers honorary membership on COP Dampare for excellent public service

In October 2018, the Ghana Journalists Association, GJA, acknowledged the excellent public service of COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, by conferring an honorary GJA membership on him.

At the time, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was the Director-General of the Ghana Police Service in charge of Welfare. He was honoured not only for his professionalism, commitment, and hard work but also for his cordial relationship with the media in the discharge of their duties.