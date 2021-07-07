The deadline for receiving entries for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s The Literacy Challenge has been extended to Friday, July 23, 2021.

The deadline for submission of essays under the selected topic was initially Friday, June 25, 2021.

The competition targeting Junior High School students across the country requires students to submit an essay on the theme “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

Participants are to add their full contact details before dropping their essays at the front desk of Citi FM in Adabraka, Accra.

Alternatively, the essays can be mailed to; “The Literacy Challenge”, P.O. Box, GP 14123, Accra Central.

The contest runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV