The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has asked the police to enforce strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 strain, Delta.

“The Commission urges the Ghana Police Service to enforce strict adherence to the COVID-19 prevention protocols to curb the spread of the Delta variant,” the NCCE said in a statement.

The Delta variant, which is currently the most contagious Covid-19 strain and is fast spreading across the world, may trigger serious illness in persons who are not yet vaccinated.

The Ghana Health Service has already detected the variant within the Ghanaian population.

The NCCE called on Ghanaians to strictly observe the laid down public health safety protocols.

It explained that its call had been necessitated by a disregard of the COVID-19 protocols by majority of Ghanaians.

“The NCCE is disturbed about the general disinterest and disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols among the Ghanaian public in various places and spaces.”

“In spite of the stringent measures outlined by the government to manage the spread of the virus, including the mandatory wearing of masks; social distancing protocols at public events; the rigorous public education; the maximum number of 100 participants at gatherings, it appears citizens have reverted to lifestyle prior to the global pandemic.”

The GHS also confirmed an outbreak of the highly transmissible COVID-19 strain at the Achimota Senior High School.

The Delta variant was initially said to have been contained at the Kotoka International Airport after it was detected among some travellers.

The NCCE urged various stakeholders to encourage Ghanaians to be cautious as the new variant is highly contagious.

“The Commission urges all stakeholders, including the media, religious bodies, vocational and professional bodies, private and public institutions and the public not to relent in encouraging everyone to be cautious and vigilant and to take urgent action in curbing the potential spread of the third wave of COVID-19 in Ghana.”