The Ministry of the Interior has announced Wednesday, August 4, 2021, as a public holiday.

The holiday, Founders’ Day, is to celebrate all persons who contributed in various ways towards Ghana’s independence.

“The public is hereby informed that Wednesday, August 4, 2020, which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday, and should be observed as such throughout the country,” Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister said in a statement.

This will be the third time the day is being marked in the country after Parliament approved it as a Statutory Holiday in 2019.

It replaced Founder’s Day, which was celebrated on September 21 every year to mark the birthday of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

Nonetheless, 21st September still remains a statutory public holiday in honour of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.