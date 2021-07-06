The Ghana Police Service has served notice that it will soon be conducting a mass burial for some 200 unidentified and unclaimed dead.

According to the Police Hospital, the bodies are made up of paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, and crime victims.

The police made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, July 5, 2021.

“The Ghana Police Service will embark on a mass burial for about two hundred (200) unidentified and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.”

The Service is therefore urging the public to visit the Pathology Department of the Hospital to identify family members who they might not have seen for some time.

“The public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of Ghana PPolice Hospital for identification of the persons who might have not been seen for some time as part of part of the search. This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for mass burial.”

It also encouraged the public to acquire the habit of having National Identification Cards on them or any other organisation card to aid in easy identification in case of any unfortunate circumstance.

