The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, believes there are political undertones in the Ejura disturbances that ensued last week.

According to him, the death of Ibrahim Muhammed also known as Kaaka, was a catalyst for the disturbances.

DCOP David Agyemang Adjem made these comments when he appeared before the ministerial committee probing the incident on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

“I think that there were more things in the background than what we see. I am saying this because for example, when Kaaka was killed, there were a number of political people who jumped in and hijacked the incident for their own parochial interest. So it tells you that there was a political undertone in this whole instant.”

“For example, we are told Kaaka was an NDC person, but some other parties are claiming he was their member, and subsequently all NPP items in Ejura were vandalized, and I’m sure that if an NPP person had died, you won’t destroy your own party items.”

However, when questioned for his opinion on the personality of Kaaka, he responded by saying, “I think Kaaka was a social activist who posted a lot of pertinent social issues on his pages.”

‘We miscalculated our handling of Ejura protestors’ – Deputy Regional Police Commander

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander also admitted to failings on the part of the police in the handling of the tensions in Ejura on June 29, 2021, leading to two deaths and injuries to four persons.

“I think the coordination was good, albeit the execution wasn’t perfect,” DCOP Adjem said to the three-member ministerial committee tasked to investigate the disturbances at Ejura.

“In the past, we’ve had incidents, anytime they had seen the military, normally they would calm down and some level of peace would have been restored, but this time I think we miscalculated, and we take responsibility for that,” DCOP Adjem said.

What happened in Ejura?

Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Following his burial, some residents of Ejura began a street protest but were confronted by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were said to have been shot by some soldiers. The Police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting s the security personnel with stones.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it is investigating the incident.

But the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery upon the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has set a committee to look into the issue.

The committee began sittings on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, and has ten days to submit its report to government.