A former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, says the government’s ambitious plan to build 111 hospitals across the country, is just a repackaged plan that may not see the light of day.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View, Mr. Segbefia posited that it is needless commending the government for an intervention that is not new.

“We have been building hospitals in districts for a long period. From Rawlings right to the time of Mills, and to the time Mahama, so this idea of every district should have a hospital is not new. You decide to package it differently and call it Agenda 111.”

The former Minister also rehashed the Minority’s concerns over inadequate funding for the project.

“There is no funding for the project. They have not told us where they will get the funding for the project. We have been here before. The same way they promised the 88 is the same way they are promising the 111.”

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.

The President cut sod for the commencement of the project on Tuesday at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Agenda 111 is the culmination of a pledge to improve healthcare infrastructure after the country dealt with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the allocations indicated in the budget, the government said it has already set aside $100 million as commencement funding.

The government expects the projects to be completed within 18 months.

So far, sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals.