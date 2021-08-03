President Akufo-Addo has appointed Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, as Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Mr. Boateng is expected to spearhead the transformation of the company.

Edward Boateng takes office at the Tema Oil Refinery at a time when workers at the state institution have been up in arms against the previous management of the refinery for what they say is gross mismanagement of the organisation.

Following the agitation by the workers, the Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery Francis Boateng, and his deputy, Ato Morrison, were dismissed on 11th June 2021 by the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This development was subsequently followed by the government setting up a 3-member committee last month, tasked with conducting a financial and technical audit of the company as part of efforts to revamp the refinery.