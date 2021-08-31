Some residents of Elubo in the Western Region have scheduled a demonstration for Thursday, September 2, 2021, to demand the reopening of the Elubo border.

Their decision to demonstrate comes days after a similar protest was organized in Ketu south in the Volta Region.

President Akufo- Addo in March 2020 ordered the closure of the country’s borders as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

A year and a half on, the land borders remain shut, though the airport was reopened in September last year.

The concerned residents of Elubo however, say the continuous closure of the land borders is negatively affecting their livelihoods.

The Assembly Member for the Elubo West Electoral Area and Convener for the Concerned Residents of Elubo, Nana Frendoh Bosso Kwasi in a Citi News interview said “the continuous closure of the border is affecting us economically. Ever since it was closed, we have been struggling to make ends meet.”

“We have been granted a permit by the Police and all things being equal we are going to have a peaceful demonstration. We believe we need to press more if we want the government to take our concerns seriously.”

COVID-19: Nana Addo will review land border restrictions if necessary – Eugene Arhin

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will soon announce a decision on the current closure of the country’s borders.

Mr. Arhin said whatever decision the President will take on the matter will be done in consultation with the COVID-19 National Response Team.

He made this known on Monday, August 30, 2021, when he addressed the presidential press corps at the Jubilee House.