The Ghana Health Service has given yet another assurance that it will resume the country’s COVID-19 vaccination for persons yet to be inoculated from this month, August, through to September.

According to the Service, efforts are currently underway to receive over two million doses of three consignments of Covid-19 vaccines from the UK, Norway, and the USA, all through the COVAX facility.

Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases currently stand at 6,766 with 854 deaths.

The Programme Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, in an interview with Citi News said, “we have been pushing to get some vaccines these past weeks, and we already have some in the pipeline. The exact date of the delivery is what we are not sure of. All indications are that we will receive them by the end of the month and early September. We even have information that we might be getting Johnson and Johnson within the week. We are expecting some from the UK and Norway within the COVAX facility.”

“When we get Johnson and Johnson, for example, it will surely go to those who have not been vaccinated next month. The Pfizer we are expecting a little over 1.2 million doses, that will also go to those who have not received the vaccines.”

Government takes delivery of storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has taken delivery of some cold chain storage facilities to boost the country’s capacity for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines.

The storage facilities include 58 ultra-low temperature vaccine freezers, 50 regular vaccine fridges, 3000 Ice pack freezers, and 300 cold boxes.

The new storage facilities will help store vaccines that require very low temperatures, such as Moderna and Pfizer.

Handing over the facilities to the Ghana Health Service, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said the government’s quest to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2021 is on course.