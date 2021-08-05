The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has taken delivery of some cold chain storage facilities to boost the country’s capacity for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines.

The storage facilities include 58 ultra-low temperature vaccine freezers, 50 regular vaccine fridges, 3000 Ice pack freezers, and 300 cold boxes.

The new storage facilities will help store vaccines that require very low temperatures, such as Moderna and Pfizer.

Handing over the facilities to the Ghana Health Service, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said the government’s quest to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2021 is on course.

“We initiated efforts to procure more of the vaccines with end-freezers that can provide us with storage temperatures from -83 degrees centigrade to positive 8 degrees centigrade. In this case, we will be able to import any of the approved vaccines. The range of approved COVID-19 vaccines that will now be available to us will include Pfizer, Moderna, and the likes, in addition to what we already have in the country – AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, and Johnson and Johnson which will soon arrive in the country,” he said.

The Minister said the fridges and freezers are state-of-the-art equipment and, among other things, are able to maintain their temperature for 10 hours if the power supply is interrupted.

He further urged the Ghana Health Service to speedily distribute the facilities across the country in all regions to help the country to store vaccines to continue with the nationwide vaccination exercise.

“It will be distributed across the country to all our regions. The arrival of these fridges and freezers will boost our immunization efforts, as more vaccines can now be deployed. I expect all those responsible to deploy them quickly,” he noted.