A policewoman has been found dead in a hotel room she checked into on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The deceased officer, identified as Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei of Stores, Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in the Eastern Region, was found with swollen cheeks and blood in her nostrils.

Police in the Eastern Region say they received a report from one Richard Nimoh, the Manager of Misiho Hotel at Akwasiho near Nkawkaw that the deceased officer, in her mid-twenties, booked the hotel at about 12:00 noon, and when he went to check up on her at about 7:00 pm he found her lying dead in the room.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for preservation and autopsy.

Read the police report below:

On 7/8/21 at 8. 00 pm, Richard Nimoh the manager of Misiho Hotel, located at Akwasiho, near Nkawkaw came to the Nkawkaw Central Police station and reported that on the same day at about 12.00 pm, a young lady believed to be in her Mid-twenties booked and lodged at the said hotel.

That about 7. 00 pm, he checked up on the guest and to his amazement, found the guest lying dead in the room.

Police together with the complainant proceeded to the scene and found the deceased, identified as No. 8099 Pw L/ Cpl. Sarah Adjei of Quarter master Stores , Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in one of the hotel rooms dressed in a multi coloured straight dress over a black underwear with a black pair of slippers lying dead in a prone position on the floor.

A search in her black ladies hand bag found on a table besides her has in it the following as its contents; A mirror, blue pen, padlock key, cash of eleven cedis , sixty pesewas, ( GH 11.60) , eight (8) envelopes with inscription “ Mr. Timothy Dampare “ on one of them and a handwritten note which reads , “Dear Mr Timothy Dampare , I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happen you have cause it Mr Timothy Dampare . Thank you 0249134983″ .

The body was inspected and blood was found on the nostrils with swollen right cheek. Photographs were taken after which the body was removed and deposited at the Holy family Hospital Nkawkaw for preservation and autopsy.

Further development will be communicated, please.

No 43304 D/ Sgt. Patrick Akorfah i/c case.