Former South African President Jacob Zuma is asking the public to donate funds to support his legal battles – he is facing trial for corruption linked to a $5bn (£3bn) arms deal.

A post on his foundation’s official Twitter page asks South Africans and the world to “lend a helping hand” to cover legal fees.

The post includes bank account details in the name of JG Zuma.

Dear People of South Africa and the world.

Please lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/3pbLL6iccL — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 24, 2021