The report of the three-member ministerial committee that investigated the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has been published by the government.

Among other things, the report recommends the removal of the MCE for the area, who had already pulled out of the race for a new MCE, and compensation for the affected families and victims.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.

Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.

Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before the court over the killing.

The Interior Ministry subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.

