Your number 1 stout beer, Guinness and Ghanaian dance sensation, Incredible Zigi are set to give out a brand-new iPhone 13 to the winner of the Black Shines Brightest Dance Challenge.

The dance challenge is a call from Guinness to everyone who is bold, golden, bright, and ready to be a part of the wave of cultural change makers in Ghana.

To mark the commencement of this challenge, Incredible Zigi and his team of Incredible dancers stormed the Accra Mall in full energy and vibe to pave way for all cultural change makers in a flash mob.

There shall be weekly rewards of high-quality sneakers, Bose speakers and beats by Dre with the ultimate winner walking away with the newly released iPhone 13. To participate in this challenge, using the soundtrack for #Blackshinesbrightest (https://bit.ly/2XsHg3T) record and upload a video of yourself doing the #Blackshinesbrightest dance and add a freestyle at the end to showcase how bright you can shine.

The video with the most shares, views and creative dance moves, stands a chance to win the ultimate newly release iPhone 13. Participants are reminded to tag @incredblezigi and @guinessgh and must not forget to add #BSBDancewithZigi

Just like Incredible Zigi, Guinness is bursting with life. It is a flavourful, bold and dynamic beer, sparkling and brimming with energy and exuberance. It is the liquid embodiment of a black shines brightest attitude and open to all who are ready to make a change in the cultural wave and shine bright.

Does dance make you shine the brightest? Show us what you’ve got and join the #Blackshinesbrightest dance challenge.