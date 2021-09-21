As Ghana marks this year’s Nkrumah Memorial Day today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, the home constituency of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has eulogized Ghana’s first president describing him as an unmatched visionary.

The MP said Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s vision remains the anchor for Africa.

“The African continent is struggling with poor leadership because many of the leaders in the region have refused to apply Dr. Nkrumah’s all-time, tried and tested vision of African liberation backed by political and economic freedom.”

“As the nation commemorates his birthday today (21st September) the people of Ellembelle join millions around the world to thank God for making Dr. Kwame Nkrumah a part of history that liberated humanity. His commitment to advance the cause of humanity, particularly on the African continent, is not only historically unmatched, but factually visible, and futuristically inspiring. The people of Ellembelle and for that matter Ghanaians would continue to celebrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as the founder of our country, liberator of Africa and humble servant of humanity”, he said.

Armah-Kofi Buah also, in his statement, pointed out that Dr. Nkrumah’s humility is still relevant and worthy of emulation by leaders of today.

“He represented honesty in leadership, built our country with emphasis on empirical data, scientific and moral orientation, backed by environmental consciousness, all embedded in African values.

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana and Africa cannot forget you; the world cannot forget you, but above all, your creator would not and would never forget you for serving humanity with humility and dexterity”, he added.

As part of activities marking the Nkrumah Memorial Day, the Ellembelle MP in partnership with West End Radio has organized an inter-school quiz competition for students in Ellembelle to help share knowledge on the person of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, what he stood for and what he did.