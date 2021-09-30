The MCE nominee for the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region, Sule Salifu, has been endorsed by assembly members of the area.

Sule Salifu polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes and 17 ‘No’ votes out of a total of 59 votes cast, while two were rejected.

Out of the 59, there were 41 elected Assembly members and 18 government appointees.

The confirmed Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) will succeed Musah Superior to manage affairs in the Tamale metropolis.

Residents will expect that he takes swift actions to tackle the current impasse between residents and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

Addressing the media after his confirmation, the MCE assured that he will collaborate with all stakeholders devoid of political affiliations for the development of the metropolis.

“Honorable Members of this august House, I must indicate that I am overjoyed by the massive endorsement given me. This is a clear manifestation and declaration of you accepting me into your fold to chart the course of development for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly. I wish to assure you of an open door opportunity, and therefore no one should hesitate to come to me with any idea he or she has to propel the development of the Metropolis.”

Sule Salifu, who is the Northern Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency, and also the current Director of Communications for the NPP in the Northern Region, said he has already established a good rapport with the relevant stakeholders in the metropolis, and that he will make use of those associations.

He has already thanked President Akufo-Addo for rewarding his loyalty and dedication to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the nomination.