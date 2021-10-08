The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will later today, Friday, October 8, 2021, swear into office Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Dr. Dampare, who has been acting in that capacity for the last two months will become the country’s 23rd IGP.

COP Dampare, 51, until this appointment, was the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

George Akuffo Dampare would be the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

With about 30 years of active service, he unusually rose from the rank of constable rank to the current portfolio.

President Akufo-Addo some ago weeks expressed confidence in the IGP and promised to provide the needed support for him to succeed as IGP.

Speaking at the 50th Cadet Officers Graduation Ceremony held at the National Police Training School in Accra, the President said COP George Dampare’s recent initiatives justify his appointment as acting IGP.

President Akufo-Addo said Dr. Dampare has vindicated his decision to appoint him.

The President also added that he (Dr. Dampare) will be given all the needed support for him to succeed in his new position.

“I cannot end without reiterating the support of government and I for the recent actions taken by the Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare which are eliciting strong backing from the population. He has so far vindicated my decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office.”

“I am confident, once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon; he will become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police,” he said.