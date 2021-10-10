The Chief of Nyinahin, Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II, wants the law to deal severely with any final year student of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School who is found culpable in the suspected arson on Friday night.

Some of the school’s structures were razed by fire in what many believe was an action by some final-year students after their final exam.

Authorities of the Nyinahin Senior High School say they received intelligence that some final year students were planning to set some school structures on fire and as a result, a police team was deployed to the school on Thursday night to prevent any possible action.

The police team was expected to be present on the school’s premises again on Friday at 7.00 pm, but the fire incident occurred at 6:30pm even before they arrived.

The entire boys’ dormitory block A and everything within it have been completely destroyed.

Reports that emerged later indicated that the students were angry with school authorities who refused to allow them to cheat in the just-ended WASSCE.

The Chief of Nyinahin, Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II, after assessing the situation told journalists that he wants all persons involved to be severely dealt with if they are found culpable after investigations.

“How can you rely on leaked questions to pass your exams? Teachers are paid to teach and you as students have to revise your notes and do all that you need to do to pass the exams. You don’t say because you are not happy with the exams you have to take the law into your own hands. There are laws in the society that govern us. We need to get to the roots of this and those who are found culpable must be severely punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Parent Teacher Association, PTA of the school is calling on the government to as a matter of urgency support the about 120 first and second year students who have been displaced, as a result of the incident.