The number of persons who have succumbed to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana has increased.

Per the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country’s death toll as of October 24, 2021, stands at 1,175.

Some 40 persons who have contracted the virus are also in the severe condition category, while 13 are also in critical condition.

A total of 36 new cases have also been recorded. These were recorded in some four regions in the country.

These are the Greater Accra, Central, Western and Ashanti Regions.

Since the onset of the outbreak in the country on Thursday, March 12, 2020, a total of 130,077 cases have been recorded.

Also, 127,121 persons who contracted the virus have recovered.

The Government of Ghana started vaccinating its citizens at the beginning of 2021.

Some vaccines being used to inoculate Ghanaians are AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Sputnik V.

Ghana has so far taken custody of over 6 million vaccine doses from different sources.

According to the Ghana Health Service, it has, as of October 26, 2021, administered over 2.9 million vaccines.