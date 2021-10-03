Police have arrested the driver of a truck that tried to manoeuvre under the Hong Kong footbridge on the George Walker Bush highway despite exceeding the height limit with its cargo.

The truck, which was heading towards Tema, got stuck under the footbridge and police say efforts are underway to remove the tuck.

Photos from the scene show part of the cargo on the truck has made contact with the bottom of the footbridge.

According to the Police, MTTD personnel from Odorkor are at the scene, directing traffic.

Also, the Greater Accra Regional Maintenance Manager of the Ghana Highways Authority is at the scene to support the police with on the spot investigations.

In Ghana, vehicles are allowed a maximum height of four metres above the road surface, while an axle load of 11.5 tonnes is allowed per single axle.