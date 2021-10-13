As part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Ghana Free Zones Authority is organising some events to sensitize its employees and the public about early detection, treatment, impact, and ways to prevent breast cancer.

Under the theme “Get Your Pink On,” the CEO, Amb. Michael A.N.N.Y. Oquaye led the Staff of the Authority through the streets of Cantonments and Labone to create awareness of breast cancer and its impact on women and men.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Oquaye said, “the campaign to create awareness on the disease is part of the GFZA’s Corporate Social Responsibility and hopes the public and employees will fully benefit from the sensitisation and the in-house breast cancer screening exercise.”

He further encouraged the public to constantly check for changes in their bodies and develop healthy habits to help curb the spread of the disease.

Breast cancer treatment can be effective when the disease is identified early.

Surgical removal, radiation therapy, and medication (hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, or targeted biological treatment) are used in treating microscopic cancer to prevent it from spreading from the breast tumor through the blood.

Such treatment goes a long way to prevent cancer growth and its spread, thereby saving lives.

Unlike some cancers with infection-related causes, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and cervical cancer, there are no known viral or bacterial infections linked to the development of breast cancer.

A medical team from Afrah International Hospital is leading the Breast Cancer Screening exercise at the Head Office of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.