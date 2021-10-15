Ali Inusah, the BSc Accounting valedictorian at the University of Professional Studies, has been speaking about his journey from a stellar high school graduate with no financial support to being a beneficiary of the Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE) and a scholarship from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Ali who started as a herdsman at Katamansu near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region was on the Citi Breakfast Show to share this story.

