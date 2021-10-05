The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says he will not support any of the aspirants seeking to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 election.

President Akufo-Addo insists that until the party elects a presidential candidate, he will not support anybody.

Though the NPP is yet to announce a date for its presidential primaries, some bigwigs including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanteng, and Agric Minister Dr. Akoto Afriyie are reported to have shown interest.

Speaking on a local radio station in Kumasi as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo said it will be unwise to throw his support for one person.

He, however, said he will support whoever the party elects, and go all out to campaign for that person to become president.

He insisted that is non-negotiable and imperative for him.

“My duty is in two folds. One is, first of all, to hold a balance to make sure there is a level playing field for all of them (aspirants) because the decision has to be the decision of the party, and whoever the party elects as its flagbearer for 2024 that person is the one I will support and campaign for the person to become president.”

President Akufo-Addo recently in a rather unusual manner made fun of his one-time fierce contender for the flagbearership position of the NPP, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The President, who was introducing a team that escorted him to visit the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his 4-Day tour of the Ashanti Region, teased Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Food and Agriculture Minister, and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen on their presidential ambitions.

In the presence of Otumfuo and his elders, the President said, “I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President. I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job”.