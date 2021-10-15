Mona Faiz Montrage known in showbiz as Mona 4Reall has released her maiden EP titled ‘Here to Stay’.

It was preceded by a listening session at the Silver Bird Cinemas in Accra on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The ‘Here to Stay’ EP has seven songs and seven videos.

The seven-track EP features top artistes and was produced by some of Ghana’s seasoned beat makers.

The EP comprises ‘Hero’ produced by Richie, ‘Zaddy’s Girl’ ft Medikal produced by Richie, ‘Hit’ ft. Stonebwoy produced by Streetbeatz, ‘Baby’ ft. Shatta Wale produced MixMaster Garzy, ‘Gimme Dat’ ft. Efya produced by MixMaster Garzy and ‘Bad Gyal’ produced by MixMaster Garzy.

In total, Mona4reall has ten songs to her credit since she started her music career in 2020.

She earlier released three singles: ‘Badder Than’, ‘Fine Girl’, and ‘God’s Child.’

Mona 4Reall is an award-winning Ghanaian artiste, brand influencer, and entrepreneur. She is also the CEO of Mona 4Reall Limited, 4Reall Entertainment, and the Founder of 4Reall Beauty Cosmetics.

Her celebrity lifestyle and her unique fashion sense have given her a brand name and a well-known one across the African continent.

Her love for looking good has helped in her thriving cosmetics brand called 4Reall Beauty Cosmetics line.

Mona has leveraged her massive social media following to become a successful and empowered entrepreneur.

Mona currently has significant business deals with some brands in Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria yet to be unveiled in November 2021.

Combining her passion for both music and fashion, Mona has built a strong following of engaged millennial women and a dynamic social media presence.

She speaks to her audience through daily posts on Instagram and Snapchat where she shares anything from fashion, lifestyle, family life and travel among others.

Born in 1992, she was raised in Tamale, in the northern part of Ghana, with her siblings. She is of mixed heritage. Her father is Lebanese and her mother is a Ghanaian.

She is currently signed as an act under a joint partnership with Quick Angels limited. Mona4reall is the first artiste to have a joint partnership from the music industry with Quick Angels limited, an angel investor.

She is the brand ambassador for Pink-berry Ghana and Richie Rich gummies. She is also the face of Coli, a Ghanaian own telecommunication network in Ghana.

‘Here to Stay’ is available on all streaming platforms.

Watch ‘Hero’ below: