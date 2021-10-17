President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will begin a two-day tour of the Central Region on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The President during his tour will commission and inspect projects under Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative in furtherance of his industrialisation agenda.

He will also inspect ongoing road projects in the Region, visit and interact with traditional authorities in the respective communities and inspect engineering laboratories and workshops constructed by the Ministry of Education and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, located at the Cape Coast Technical University.

On Tuesday, the President will pay a courtesy call on Chiefs of Hemang Lower Denkyira; cut the sod for the construction of the Hemang-Nsutem Cocoa Road, as well as commission Central Oil Mills, a company operating under Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative, located in Assin Jukwa.

In the past few weeks, the President has been touring the Eastern and Ashanti Regions where he asked assembly members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to rescind their threat to reject the MCE nominee for Kumasi, Samuel Pyne.

The president as part of the tour also visited the premises of Darko Farms, the oldest private and largest poultry farm in Ghana, whose operations have been revamped by the Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.