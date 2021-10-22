Two police officers have died after a car they were travelling in crashed on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.

The incident occurred on Thursday while they were pursuing robbers on that stretch.

The deceased officers are Chief Inspector James Akakose Aroma and Corporal Nii Osekle Charles. They died on the spot after the crash.

According to a police report, three other officers, Constable Akanvariwen Daniel, Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah and Constable Iddrisu Gafaru who were also aboard the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital for medical attention.

Constables Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah and Iddrisu Gafaru were later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

“The North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Moses Ali led a team of Senior Police officers to the hospital to visit the victims on admission and efforts are being made to airlift them to Accra for further treatment,” the police said.

Read the full police statement below:

The Taskforce was responding to an emergency call of robbery attack on passengers on that stretch of the road.

The Regional Command wish to assure all police officers in the Region that the Police Administration and the command will do everything possible to give the deceased a befitting burial and the injured person will be given the needed treatment. The armed robbery that occurred will be properly investigated, and the perpetrators brought to book.