The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has called on Members of Parliament and Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to support the 2022 budget.

Mr. Jinapor described the budget as one that is “laying the building blocks of hope” for economic recovery.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, said the “Agenkwa” budget is surely going to build an entrepreneurial nation.

“This budget statement and economic policy seeks to give solutions in dealing with the Ghanaian peculiar situation which has arisen out of the Covid-19 pandemic and, if the budget is supported, will offer recovery and unleash jobs for the youth and prosperity for the good people of our country,” he said.

Contributing to the debate of the budget on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Mr. Jinapor described the budget as a game changer document full of hope and forward march.

He thus reminded Members of Parliament of the reduction of the 3% withholding tax to 1.5% on unprocessed gold by the government, and also indicated that the digitalisation of the records of the Lands Commission is on course.

Quoting from page 102 of the Parliamentary order, the Minister said the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Minister of Finance, is seeking to establish Alternative Livelihood Programme for illegal miners.

“This bold intervention by the President, will among others, help resolve the unemployment situation and provide decent jobs for the teeming youth”, he stressed.