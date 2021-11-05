A former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Charles Aheto-Tsegah, has blamed the continuous exam leaks on the nom-implementation of innovative regulations agreed on years ago.

On the back of a West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2021 monitoring report by the Africa Education Watch, Mr. Aheto-Tsegah said if the systems had been implemented, the situation wouldn’t have worsened.

“What we have today is the worst form of what we have been having. Now what we have is institutionalised examination malpractice,” he said.

Mr. Aheto-Tsegah, for example, noted that using CCTV cameras was an option the West African Examinations Council had not utilised.

“The whole issue of CCTVs in secondary schools had been discussed in WAEC meetings,” he said.

Mr. Aheto-Tsegah even said this is a suggestion he had made to his alma mater.

“I know that I have made an appeal to our old students so that we should begin to introduce CCTV cameras in our examination halls in my school, Winneba Secondary School, just so we can redeem ourselves from this whole menace of examination malpractice.”

Africa Education Watch in a report claimed it had uncovered an exam leaks syndicate that includes teachers, students, and security personnel.

Out of the 20 WASSCE papers sampled for Africa Education Watch’s monitoring, it said 55 percent leaked within 10 hours of the start of the exam, with one practical paper leaking five days earlier.

Africa Education Watch petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over alleged leaks in the 2021 WASSCE after the WAEC announced that extracts of questions for the elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section ‘A’ of English Language 2, were circulated on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC however said the circulation was not widespread.

The Council also rescheduled two papers –physics and business management.