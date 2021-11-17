The Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), the implementing and coordinating agency for Technology-Mediated Learning and ICT development under the Ministry of Education, has organised a training programme for over 300 teachers with various backgrounds across the country as part of the Secondary Education Improvement Program (SEIP).

The training focused on the effective use of iBox and iCampus Virtual Learning platforms, which have been developed and deployed by CENDLOS in the national quest to reimagine education through ICT solutions.

While the iBox is an offline learning platform which does not require the use of internet data to access educational content, the iCampus is internet data-driven. The iCampus currently has over 2 million subscribers with 350,000 active users.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at Erata Hotel in Accra and streamed online to Kumasi and Tamale, the Executive Director of CENDLOS, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour explained the rationale behind the two Virtual Learning interventions.

He said the training is to complement teaching and learning at all levels, with a current focus on Senior High School (SHS).

The Executive Director of CENDLOS made it clear that President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum are poised to leverage current ICT solutions to deliver quality education to every Ghanaian irrespective of location.

He also assured participants of the Ministry’s and agency’s full commitment to give teachers the needed ICT training to help them develop new online pedagogical techniques.

The Head of CENDLOS further noted that over 150 Senior High Schools have already benefited from the iBox, with an additional 88 being installed and a projected hundred more to be brought online by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Participants commended the Ministry of Education and CENDLOS for the innovation and training.

They also gave inputs on how best the e-Learning platforms could be further improved to provide the needed equity for all students around the country.

The content on the iBox and iCampus platforms comprises lesson notes, lesson videos and interactive quizzes on seven elective subjects and four core subjects.