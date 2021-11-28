The government will later this afternoon, announce new COVID-19 measures aimed at preventing a possible fourth wave in the country as the Christmas season approaches.

This comes on the back of a new COVID-19 variant detected by scientists in some countries.

The new variant called ‘Omicron’ is reported to have large mutations and increased re-infection risk.

The World Health Organization is racing against time to prevent a possible spread globally.

The Ministry of Information is expected to give specific updates on the government’s measures to secure Ghana’s ports and airports amid a possible fourth wave in Europe and South Africa.

“The government will also use the opportunity to update the country on the progress of its Covid vaccination programme,” a statement from the Ministry said.