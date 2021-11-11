The Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced a 28-year-old driver, Prince Kofi Yeboah, to 20 years in prison for defiling his nine-year-old biological daughter.

Appearing before the Kumasi Circuit Court on Wednesday, Prince Kofi Yeboah admitted to committing the crime.

The victim said the father has had sex with her a number of times. The father however indicated that he had only had sexual intercourse with her three times.

According to the prosecution, Prince Kofi Yeboah’s wife traveled to their hometown, Badu, in the Bono Region for about a month, and within the period he resorted to having sex with his daughter.

Prince used to stay with the daughter at Afful Nkwanta, a suburb of Kumasi.

Police say the victim reported to Prince’s girlfriend on October 26, 2021, that he had defiled her.

The girlfriend then reported it, which led to his arrest.

In a related development, the Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced 29-year-old Gabriel Akwasi Ofori to seven years in prison with hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Susana Dery, is worried about the rate at which more defilement and rape cases are being recorded.

“When the child is not up to 16 years, and you have sexual intercourse with her, you have defiled her whether the girl agreed or not. These days, children are adventurous, they see things on social media, and they go for it. The men usually deny, and it is a terrible thing.”

A criminologist who is also a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Jones Opoku Ware, is worried about the key factors that lead to rape and defilement cases, which he was society to pay attention to.