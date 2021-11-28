In a bid to prevent a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Ghana, the government has declared December as a month of vaccination.

Vaccination in December will be targeted at specific groups and venues including nightclubs, beaches, restaurants.

Persons who intend to visit beaches, restaurants, sports stadiums will thus not be allowed entry if not vaccinated.

The Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye, disclosed this during a press conference on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

“We are declaring December as a month of vaccination and it will be launched by the Minister on Tuesday. This mandate will be applicable in January and this mandate will become effective.”

So far, only 3,493,688 Ghanaians have received at least a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Deputy Minister of Health, Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, has already suggested that vaccination cards could become essential for travel and movement during the Christmas holidays.

Proposed groups expected to be vaccinated in December include the three arms of government, health workers, security personnel, all staff of tertiary and secondary institutions, all commercial drivers and mates, and government workers.

This move comes in the wake of the detection of a new coronavirus variant Omicron in South Africa and the United Kingdom through genome sequencing.

The U.K has already added six countries to its travel red list, following the detection of the Omicron virus.

These countries are South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Passengers arriving in England from the above-listed countries will be required to book and pay for a government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.