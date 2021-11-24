The leadership of private commercial transport operators will later today, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, meet the Ministries of Transport and Finance to reach a consensus on the impact of rising cost of fuel on their operations.

This follows the demand by commercial driver associations that government must remove some taxes that will amount to a GHS1.50 reduction on the price of fuel per liter.

All commercial drivers in the country on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, put on red armbands as a signal to alert the government of their intended strike on Monday 29th November 2021.

Speaking to Citi News, Head of Communications for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said all the plans of the unions still hold until the government addresses their concerns.

He thus charged all their members to continue the wearing of the red armbands until they are asked to do otherwise.

“They are to meet us [today, Wednesday, November 24, 2021] at 9:00am, but the wearing of the red armbands will go on. That is our instruction to our drivers until we are done solving this issue. We have asked all our members to work with the red armbands until a final decision has been taken on the matter.”

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Branch of GPRTU, and 15 other drivers’ unions, are expected to embark on the strike if the government fails to address their concerns in the coming days.

Sumaila Yaw Boakye said they intend to push for their national leadership to step down over their failure to impress upon the government to take action on their plight.

“There are three things we will do, we will meet with our leaders and ask them to vacate their positions, secondly, we will embark on a strike, and if that bothers Ghanaians then we will increase transport fare by 30%,” he stated.