The government will be launching the ‘Visit Your Tree’ campaign as part of activities to mark six months since the rollout of the 2021 Green Ghana Project.

The launch is also to outdoor the 2022 edition of the project, which is aimed at planting 20 million seedlings nationwide.

The ‘Visit Your Tree’ campaign, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and slated for December 11, 2021, will assess the growth of the trees individuals planted in June this year.

“The visit will stir up excitement and let them better appreciate the planting exercise. It will also ignite a sense of responsibility on their part to care for their trees. It will be a time to remind them of how the project is progressing and let them know whether the target was achieved and our plans for 2022″, Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, announced at a media engagement.

The Green Ghana Project, under the auspices of the Forestry Commission and the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, had the objective of ensuring the planting of over five million trees across the country.

But the ‘Visit Your Tree’ initiative is an ancillary initiative of the project.

“It’s now time that the public must also be invited to get involved. So, the Ministry is organizing a ‘Visit Your Tree’ campaign, and this campaign, hopefully, would be implemented and will be launched on December 11 which will be exactly six months”, Benito Owusu-Bio added.

Ghanaians have been charged to nurture the trees that were planted to ensure that they grow well to serve the purpose for which they were planted.

An amount of GHS12,796,615 was used to procure over five million trees including fruits and ornamentals that were planted across the country during the first round of planting.

The initiative, after its launch on Friday, June 11, 2021, saw many top government officials and members of the public plant trees in their homes, schools, and other designated areas.

It is expected to be commemorated on June 11 every year.

Already, a committee has been set up for the Green Ghana Project 2022, the Deputy Lands Minister said.