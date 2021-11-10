The Kumasi Circuit Court has adjourned to December 1, the case involving one Priscilla Appiah, 21, who is standing trial for allegedly conniving with her mother to steal a baby at the Kumasi South Hospital two years ago.

The police say the suspect faked pregnancy to her husband, and after a pregnant lady who was staying with her, Sylvia Pime delivered, she tricked her and took the baby, claiming that [Sylvia’s] baby did not survive.

Two years after realizing that her daughter was still alive, Sylvia Pime reported the matter to the police.

During the first court hearing on 9th September, the mother of Priscilla Appiah, Theresa Asamoah, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to six years in prison with hard labour.

Priscilla Appiah however pleaded not guilty as the case was adjourned.

Appearing before the court on 10th November, three different witnesses testified against the suspect.

Inspector Regina Oparebea-Amoako, who is the prosecutor handling the case, told Citi News that the witnesses insisted that the baby was stolen, although the suspect denies the allegation.

“Today, the case was recalled, and the prosecution called three witnesses and the accused person cross-examined all the three witnesses. It has been adjourned to 1st December 2021. The accused person insisted on her not guilty plea. She said she never stole the baby, but the witnesses said she stole the baby from the hospital together with the mother. The prosecution has the alleged birth certificate of the stolen baby.”

Background

According to the charge sheet, Sylvia Pime’s parents died in an accident while she was six years old. She then moved from her hometown, Nandom to stay with her uncle, whose name has been given as James in Sunyani.

However, according to Sylvia, her uncle defiled her at the age of fifteen (15) and then threw her out of the house saying that it was an abomination for her to get pregnant since they are related.

Sylvia then moved to Kumasi to become a head porter.

When she was six months pregnant, she met Theresah Asamoah who took her home and made her stay with her and her daughter, Priscilla Appiah who at the time was faking pregnancy to the husband.

The prosecutors say on 10th June 2019 when Sylvia was in labour, Theresah Asamoah and Priscilla Appiah accompanied her to the Kumasi South Hospital and shortly after she gave birth, Priscilla and her mother told her that the baby had died and had been buried by the hospital Authorities.

Sylvia told the police that at the hospital, Theresah Asamoah and Priscilla then asked her not to return to their house since her baby was dead. She says she was not even allowed to go back to the house and take her belongings.

She then returned to her hometown, Nandom.

In August 2021- two years after leaving Kumasi, she returned and got the information that her daughter was still alive.

But Priscilla was taking care of her as Priscilla’s husband was made to believe that he was the biological father.

Sylvia told the police that in her attempt to confront them, Priscilla and her mother relocated to Accra.

She reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVSU) of the Ghana Police service which led to their arrest.