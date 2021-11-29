The National Identification Authority, NIA, has postponed its services for updating personal records and replacement of lost and damaged cards.

These services were scheduled to start today, Monday at Regional and District offices nationwide, but the authority in a statement noted that “many people are yet to pick up their cards.”

“Moreover, as card issuance and continuous registration services are taking place at the said District Offices, there has been a tremendous surge of interest in the citizenry to acquire the Ghana Card driven primarily by the SIM Card registration exercise as the Ghana Card is the requirement.

“To avoid over-crowding at the said offices, which poses a public health risk, NIA has determined it is prudent to postpone the roll-out of any other registration services until it is safe to do so,” the Authority explained.

Since it expanded services for the Ghana Card registration in November, the Authority has faced pressure at some of it offices.

Applicants have complained about staying overnight at some NIA offices to register for the Ghana Card.

Currently, districts have one enrollment centre which registers about 15 people per day.

The NIA added that it would continue to provide an update of personal records and card replacement services to the public.

“The NIA urges members of the general public who have registered for the Ghana Card but have not yet picked up their cards, to go to the respective MA District Offices within the districts where they registered for the cards to be issued to them,” it added.

Find below the full statement