The Little Cow Consulting Limited, a fast-growing global full-service marketing agency focused on growing audacious brands in Africa on Friday October 29, 2021, won the ‘Discovery of the year’ award at the 2021 Ghana Business Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The company beat three competitors in that category to win the award.

With offices in Ghana and Rwanda, The Little Cow Consulting Limited offers services in business strategy development, strategic marketing, creative design (Advertising), below the line marketing, digital marketing and distribution.

Within a few years of its establishment, the company has executed projects in Ghana, Uganda and Rwanda.

Some of its notable clients include Grundfos, the biggest pump manufacturer in the world, Bank of Kigali, GCB Bank, American Soybean Association, GIZ, Yedent Agro Group among others.

This year’s Ghana Business Awards, which shortlisted over a hundred and twenty companies and individuals, is the 4th edition of the awards scheme.

The nominees were shortlisted out of the 385 companies and individuals that were nominated to be considered for the awards.

In the end, seventy individuals and organizations were recognized for their excellent performances and impact within the business space and on the Ghanaian economy.

The Chief Executive Officer of The Little Cow Consulting Limited, Abdul-Nasser Alidu, speaking to Citi Business News after the award said, “While not the pinnacle of our achievement, the win represents a recognition of the hardwork and sacrifices of the team at The Little Cow in delivering excellent work to our clients. We are proud of what we have achieved to date, and are inspired to do even more”.

Abdul-Nasser Alidu, a marketing and strategy expert who used to be Director of Marketing for Africa at Millicom (Tigo), and also lectures in Strategy and Branding at Ashesi University, leads a team of high achieving young professionals at the Little Cow Consulting Limited.

More about the Awards

The awards, which was organised by Globe Productions in partnership with the Institute of Directors (IoD), Nobel International Business School (NiBS), Ipag Business School, Swiss Business School, and the Lincoln University with support from the Graphic Communications Group Limited and Media General, sought to promote business excellence nationally and internationally, as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry players.

Members of the awarding board included award-winning Broadcast Journalist Kwame Sefa Kayi, former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party, Samia Nkrumah, and Kwesi Abease, former CEO of the African Business Roundtable/GIPC.

The others were Prof. Akilagkpa Sawyerr, former Council of State Chairman and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, and Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima, Founder, President & Executive Dean and Distinguished Professor of Innovation Management and Marketing at the Nobel International Business School, NIBS.

The 4th Ghana Business Awards recognized and rewarded excellence across all sectors of industry in Ghana, and provided the platform for individuals and companies that played significant roles in the growth and development of the business sector.

It also promoted open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in public and private sectors on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post-Covid-19 economic recovery and ensure a future of hope and shared prosperity for all Ghanaians.

Themed ‘The Digital Economy, Making More Winners’, with a team of technical expertise (Awarding Board) and independent consultants, the award categories were modeled to recognise important commercial and industrial players that contribute significantly to the economy.

Mr. Latif Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisers of the awards, Globe Productions, said the awards are a benchmark of excellence. He explained that the benchmarks for shortlisted nominees’ performance were based on key performance indicators (KPIs) in the standards of excellence, including information technology and competitive pricing.

Business summit

This year’s awards was preceded by a business summit, and an exhibition in the morning, which was climaxed with the awards night and dinner.

In attendance were the Canadian and Spanish High Commissioners to Ghana, Kathleen Csaba, and Mr. Javier Gutiérrez, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Grace Mason, and the President of Ghana Journalists Association, Affail Monney.

There was also an address by Ms. Stephanie Hutchison, the US Embassy Economic Chief.