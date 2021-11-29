EduWatch on Sunday, November 28, 2021, hosted a delegation of Zimbabwean Parliamentarians comprising the Chairman and Members of the Education Committee of Zimbabwe’s Parliament.

The delegation is on a working visit to Ghana.

The purpose of the visit was to seek Eduwatch’s technical support towards Zimbabwe’s plans to implement a Free Basic Education Programme, dwelling on Ghana’s 16 years experience in managing a Free Basic Education Programme.

Both parties pledged to work together to ensure Zimbabwe implements a credible, inclusive and equitable Free Basic Education Programme.

Issues bordering on Education Financing, Equitable Access, Quality Basic, and Civil Society’s role in ensuring a successful Free Basic Education programme featured in the discussions as well as education, and to also understand how Eduwatch has been able to influence Government policies.

Eduwatch Executive Director, Kofi Asare highlighted the need for Parliaments across Africa to partner CSOs in their operations since they shared a common mandate-to exact accountability over the executive arm of government, including the civil and public service responsible for delivering social services, including education.

He further cited Eduwatch’s collaborative roles in demanding accountability from Government Agencies mandated to deliver education services through Parliamentary Committees and other accountability agencies in government.

He concluded by emphasising five critical building blocks for a Free Basic Education in Zimbabwe-Expanded School Infrastructure, increased training and deployment of teachers, Sustained Funding, Community & Civil Society Participation and an equitable system for deploying education resources, especially to rural areas.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Torerayi Moyo expressed gratitude to Eduwatch for sharing their knowledge to help balance their perspectives and inform their recommendations to the Zimbabwean Parliament and Education Ministry to strengthen their Free Basic Education planning process.