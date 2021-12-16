Angola will on Thursday begin vaccinating children between 12 and 17 years old against Covid-19, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta said on Tuesday.

So far, Angola has recorded 65,475 Covid-19 cases, 1,737 deaths, and 63,571 recoveries, while 67 cases are still active.

Speaking to journalists at Aníbal de Melo Press Centre in Luanda during an update of data on the pandemic, Ms. Lutucuta added that people can register online and through teams of volunteers at the national level.

The country will also begin administering booster doses for fully vaccinated citizens on Thursday, she added.

“We appeal to all citizens who have not yet been vaccinated and those who have not completed the second dose to go to the vaccination posts,” Ms Lutucuta said. “There are enough vaccines for the entire target population.”