Online sports betting company, Betway Ghana, will be rolling out a free-to-enter promotion that looks to reward players by giving away daily prizes to sports betting fans during the festive season.

The promotion labelled Prime Time Promotion will run from 1 to 31 December 2021.

To participate, players need to log in to their Betway accounts and then choose one of the channels in the pop-up window.

The pop-up window will lead them to another pop-up that gives them a reward for that day. The prizes to be won include cash, Free Bets, airtime and data, shopping vouchers and Free Spins.

“The festive season is an opportunity for us to reward and appreciate our loyal customers. There is always something to be won on Betway and we are happy to be giving back to our players during this period,” said Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager – Marketing.

Over the years, the market leader has developed innovative promotions, mainly with the aim of improving player’s experience. The Betway Prime Time promotion is bringing to players a full month of epic deals where anything is possible.

About the Betway Group

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company that provides first-class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway Ghana, powered by Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. License Number: GOG/MOI/GCG/209

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.gh